Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Sports

Bolt vows football career in life after athletics (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 5, 2017
08:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenicsThe Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenics

Police say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremonyPolice say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremony

The Edit: Why you should sleep like a cavemanThe Edit: Why you should sleep like a caveman

The Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran versesThe Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran verses

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Retired world-record-holding Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt poses with Maikos, or apprentice geishas, and children as he attends a charity event organised by watchmaker Hublot in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 5, 2017. — Kyodo pic via ReutersRetired world-record-holding Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt poses with Maikos, or apprentice geishas, and children as he attends a charity event organised by watchmaker Hublot in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 5, 2017. — Kyodo pic via ReutersTOKYO, Sept 5 — Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt might end up swapping the running shoes for football boots as he contemplates life away from the track.

Bolt, who retired from athletics last month, visited western Japan today, taking part in a charity event, organised to promote and protect traditional culture in Kyoto.

But he had to sit out a 15-metre race with several children because of a hamstring injury from last month's World Championships in London, which hampered the final event of his career.

Bolt admits his farewell was a “rough one”, but is excited about what lies ahead.

“My aim is to do a lot more charity works, and I’ve always wanted to pursue a football career, so that’s something that I’d also like to look into. And also, maybe I’ll be an analyst for track and field.

I don’t know what part I’ll be playing, but I want to play a big part in track and field, in developing and help pushing and promoting track and field in the future,” he said.

Bolt, who won 19 global championship golds, is widely considered the finest sprinter in athletics annals. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline