Boateng misses Leverkusen, should face Real

File photo of Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng during training at Emirates Stadium, London in this file picture taken on October 19, 2015. — Reuters picBERLIN, April 15 ― Injured defender Jerome Boateng will miss today’s Bundesliga match at Bayer Leverkusen, but his club Bayern Munich hope he will be fit for their crunch Champions League clash at Real Madrid.

“Boateng has a small groin problem, but we think he will be ready to play against Madrid,” Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti said today.

Alongside Boateng, Bayern are also hoping top-scorer Robert Lewandowski, who has a bruised shoulder, and defender Mats Hummels, with an injured ankle, will be fit for the Tuesday’s key quarter-final second leg.

Bayern need their star trio fit after losing 2-1 to Real in the first leg in Munich last Wednesday, when Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice to reach the milestone of 100 European goals.

Lewandowski, on 38 goals this season, missed the Real defeat due to a shoulder injury and the Bavarian giants are facing a race against time to get him fit for the return leg.

Before this weekend’s league fixtures kicked-off, Bayern were 10 points clear with five games left and on course for a fifth-straight title.

Even if he’d been fit, Lewandowski would have missed the Leverkusen match as he is suspended having picked up five yellow cards.

With centre-backs Hummels and Boateng both missing the Leverkusen match, Ancelotti has promoted defensive midfielder Nicolas Feldhahn from the reserve team to travel with the first-team squad. ― AFP