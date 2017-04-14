Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Sports

Blood, sweat and vomit for ‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizulhasni

Friday April 14, 2017
10:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning his first world title at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong April 13, 2017. — Reuters picMohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning his first world title at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong April 13, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, April 14 — Malaysia’s ‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizulhasni Awang pledged to sleep in his victor’s rainbow jersey and keep it on until he returned home after a decade of blood, sweat and vomit paid off with his first world track cycling title.

The Olympic bronze medallist pulled a wheelie on the finish line and clutched the Malaysian flag to his chest after winning the men’s keirin with a brilliant finish in Hong Kong.

In the Gallery


  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates with gold medal in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates with gold medal in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia's Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates with gold medal in the Men's Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13,2017. — Reuters pic

  • Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata, Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Czech Republic’s Tomas Babek celebrate with their medals on the podium in the Men’s Keirin at World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang competes in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

“After I crossed the line, I saw nobody on my right or my left,” said the 29-year-old Olympic bronze medallist, who welled up with tears as he spoke to media at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

“I just waited and watched the scoreboard and I saw my name on the first place and I just cannot believe it... it’s like I’m dreaming.”

Yesterday’s win ends a decade-long drought at the track championships for Azizulhasni, who said the victory was down to a relentless training regime and unbridled self-belief.

“I never stopped trying, I kept trying. I kept pushing harder in the training. Sometimes I puked... because I really want to become world champion,” said Azizulhasni.

“I don’t want to end up my career become second or third, so I promised to myself to keep pushing because I know if I don’t give up it’s going to be my day.”

Now that he finally has the jersey, he said he won’t be taking it off in a hurry.

“I’m going to sleep with this jersey tonight, definitely,” he told AFP.

“On the way back to Malaysia, I’m going to wear it too. And if you don’t believe me, I’m going to take a photo and put it on my Instagram.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline