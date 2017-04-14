Blood, sweat and vomit for ‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizulhasni

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning his first world title at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong April 13, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, April 14 — Malaysia’s ‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizulhasni Awang pledged to sleep in his victor’s rainbow jersey and keep it on until he returned home after a decade of blood, sweat and vomit paid off with his first world track cycling title.

The Olympic bronze medallist pulled a wheelie on the finish line and clutched the Malaysian flag to his chest after winning the men’s keirin with a brilliant finish in Hong Kong.

In the Gallery

Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata, Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Czech Republic’s Tomas Babek celebrate with their medals on the podium in the Men’s Keirin at World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang competes in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

“After I crossed the line, I saw nobody on my right or my left,” said the 29-year-old Olympic bronze medallist, who welled up with tears as he spoke to media at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

“I just waited and watched the scoreboard and I saw my name on the first place and I just cannot believe it... it’s like I’m dreaming.”

Yesterday’s win ends a decade-long drought at the track championships for Azizulhasni, who said the victory was down to a relentless training regime and unbridled self-belief.

“I never stopped trying, I kept trying. I kept pushing harder in the training. Sometimes I puked... because I really want to become world champion,” said Azizulhasni.

“I don’t want to end up my career become second or third, so I promised to myself to keep pushing because I know if I don’t give up it’s going to be my day.”

Now that he finally has the jersey, he said he won’t be taking it off in a hurry.

“I’m going to sleep with this jersey tonight, definitely,” he told AFP.

“On the way back to Malaysia, I’m going to wear it too. And if you don’t believe me, I’m going to take a photo and put it on my Instagram.” — AFP