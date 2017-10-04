Big plans ahead for Sepang to replace F1

All eyes on Sepang International Circuit chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali as he reveals development strategies for the SIC October 3, 2017. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A theme park, hotel and MotoGP are among plans being considered for the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), now that the curtains have come down on the F1 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said the number of foreign visitors who attend the F1 race was not significant for the nation to be host.

“During the race period, F1 only brings in about 30,000 to 40,000 foreign tourists annually. That is not a big number,” he told reporters in KLCC yesterday.

“I am sure the numbers could be easily replaced with other events the Tourism and Culture Ministry has in store.”

Razlan said SIC plans to use the hiatus to assess the track situation and explore potential improvements that could help sustain the circuit.

“We will be on a break for at least five years. With F1 out of the picture, we need to continue to add more infrastructures that could help bring in revenue.”

He said SIC will start modelling the track after Japan’s Suzuka Circuit.

A theme park and a hotel are among the infrastructures to be added.

“The idea was there since I first assume office in 2008 but now the prime minister has mandated it to me to work on it for the next five years.

“We want it to offer something for everybody. For instance, if a family comes here for MotoGP, the father can watch the races while the family can have a good time at the theme park,” he said.

Apart from MotoGP, he said the SIC was mulling to bring in another event to replace F1.

“Three events that we are considering now are the Japan Super Grand Tour, Australian Supercars Championship and Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme Endurance World Championship. But we have not decided.”

Razali stood by the F1 cancellation.

“We failed to break the audience record although it was the final F1 race and the ticket prices have been reduced by 82 per cent,” he said.

“Initially, the grouses were about the ticket prices but when we drop the prices, the turnout was still low. I guess Malaysians are bored of F1.”

On Sunday, 110,604 fans flocked to SIC for the final race which saw Red Bull ‘s Max Verstappen victorious.

In 2008, the highest number of audience in Malaysian Grand Prix history was recorded with 126,690 tickets sold.

When asked to choose his favourite F1 year, the SIC chief said he loved 2009 and this year.

“In 2009, I helped host as I only got this dream job the previous year. This year’s race was because the Malaysian Grand Prix ‘ended’ at my hands,” he said.

He said there was still hope for F1 to make a comeback after 2022.

“I can’t help but feel reminiscent when my staff and I stood up on the podium, overseeing the last batch of F1 audience on Sunday. We had some great times there.

“Wait five years. Maybe you’ll get the news you want to hear. But for now, let us rest,” he jokingly said.