Best goal I have scored, says Emre Can

Tuesday May 2, 2017
Emre Can celebrates scoring for Liverpool in the EPL match with Watford at Vicarage Road May 1, 2017. — Reuters pic Emre Can celebrates scoring for Liverpool in the EPL match with Watford at Vicarage Road May 1, 2017. — Reuters pic WATFORD, May 2 — Emre Can admitted his sensational bicycle kick that secured Liverpool a crucial 1-0 win over Watford in their Premier League clash yesterday was his best ever goal.

The 23-year-old German international — who took his tally to five for the season — produced his moment of magic in time added on in the first-half.

Victory kept Liverpool in third place in the table but in terms of Champions League qualification it pushed them four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

The top four only qualify for Europe's premier club competition. 

“I have never scored a goal like that — maybe when I was younger. That is the best goal I've ever scored,” Can told Sky Sports.

“I saw the space and I ran behind and my first thought was that I wanted to head it, then I didn't think too much. 

“But the most important thing was three points after knowing what happened yesterday. It was a big game for us.

“Everything is in our hands. If we win the three games we are in the Champions League. We are confident. If we perform how we can perform then we can do it.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in awe of what he termed the “spectacular” goal.

“Emre has played really well in the past few weeks but he could still play better... However I don't think he can ever score a better goal than that,” Klopp told Sky Sports. — AFP

