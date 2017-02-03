Beset but Selangor still potent

Veenod (right) is confident the Red Giants will emerge victorious. — Picture by Asiana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The national football league used to be an inter-state affair.

It still is in large part, but aspects of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) have evolved such that it allows for intra-state rivalry.

A case in point is the clash between PKNS, a powerhouse in Selangor’s domestic league decades ago, and big brother Selangor at Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow.

To be sure, this rivalry is a sub-plot in football’s larger dramas presently besetting the Football Associaton of Malaysia (FAM) and Selangor Football Associaton (FAS)

FAM are taken up with internal polls that will determine whether the national body would attempt a measure of reform or maintain a regressive status quo.

FAS struggled in the pre-season with insolvency, an exodus of players, an obstinate exco, and the resignation of former president Datuk Azmin Ali.

Selangor have had the worst of preparations. To top their woes, they lost their home ground in Shah Alam and will play their matches at Selayang Stadium.

However, the team have performed admirably under coach P. Maniam, with a season opening 2-0 win over Penang, followed by a 1-1 draw against much-fancied Malacca.

“Let’s not mince words here, this will be a big game for both teams,” said Selangor and international winger S. Veenod.

“They have the money, they have the players and they have the resources unlike us. But we are doing better which is bad for them.

“That is why they will want to prove something on Saturday and we can’t be resting on our laurels. We will show them who are the better team.”

Selangor have to promote youngsters to the main team after losing key players Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Nazmi Faiz, both going to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), and Hafiz Kamal and Shahrom Kalam to Perak.

The Red Giants have found capable replacements in defenders Muhammad Syahmi Safari and Kannan Kalaiselvan.

The blend of young and old has seen Selangor play some compact football and signs are this may continue.

“Before the season started the entire camp was privy to the drama surrounding the association. But we didn’t care,” said Veenod.

“As footballers we are responsible for our action on the pitch and when you don the Selangor colours you must put everything aside and do your best.

“The team are bonding and even though it’s still early, we want to continue this form. The important thing is to be professional. Let everything else take its course while we handle what we can.

Maniam has the confidence of his players and they respond well to his tactical nuances.

He feels the team have had a good start and can improve on their fitness.

A few more games under their belt and fans could be seeing a Selangor team challenging for honours.