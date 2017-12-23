Bertrand, Soares out of Huddersfield clash, says Southampton boss Pellegrino

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand (right) is ruled out of the Huddersfield clash with a hamstring injury. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 23 ― Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand will miss the Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town with a hamstring injury sustained in last weekend's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea, manager Mauricio Pellegrino said yesterday.

Bertrand's defensive partner Cedric Soares is also out with a back injury after a collision with advertising boards behind the goal in the same game.

“Both are unavailable to play tomorrow and they are the only two players that are not ready,” Pellegrino told reporters. “Maybe Ryan will be back for the festive period, but Cedric maybe will need a little longer.”

Southampton are 12th in the table with 18 points and winless in five games as they approach a busy period with matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Crystal Palace coming up after Huddersfield's visit to St Mary's Stadium.

“We have another three difficult games coming up in quick succession and we will need everyone to be fresh. We have a big enough squad to change players and still be competitive,” Pellegrino added.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will include Chris Lowe in their squad after the defender returned to training from a foot injury. However, manager David Wagner said that striker Elias Kachunga could be out for up to 12 weeks with a knee ligament injury. ― Reuters