Benteke left out of World Cup warm-up by Belgium

Crystal Palace’s Belgian striker Christian Benteke (right) heads the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, London, March 10, 2018. — AFP picBRUSSELS, March 16 — Christian Benteke’s poor club form with Crystal Palace has put his World Cup place in jeopardy after he was left out of the Belgium squad for this month’s friendly against Saudi Arabia.

The striker, who was scored just twice this season for his relegation-threatened Premier League club, is a notable absentee in a 28-man squad named on Friday by coach Roberto Martinez for the World Cup warm-up in Brussels on March 27.

Martinez did seek to temper the impact in a news conference, telling reporters: “Christian stays in the picture but I want to try new players in the game against Saudi Arabia. We know Christian well, he is just not with us this time.”

There was a first call-up for midfielder Anthony Limbombe from Belgian league leaders Club Bruges and a return for Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, who Martinez has dropped previously provoking an angry public reaction from the player.

Martinez said Belgium had organised three more World Cup warm-up matches, against Portugal (June 2), Egypt (June 6) and Costa Rica (June 11).

Their World Cup begins in Sochi against Panama on June 18 and they also face England and Tunisia in their group.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles FC), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris St Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Anthony Limbombe (Club Brugge), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Olympiakos), Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg). — Reuters