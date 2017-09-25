Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Benitez cries foul as Newcastle beaten

Monday September 25, 2017
07:07 AM GMT+8

Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez in action with Brighton’s Shane Duffy in Brighton, September 24, 2017. — Action Images/Tony O'Brien handout via ReutersNewcastle United's Ayoze Perez in action with Brighton’s Shane Duffy in Brighton, September 24, 2017. — Action Images/Tony O'Brien handout via ReutersBRIGHTON, Sept 25 — Manager Rafa Benitez said that his Newcastle United not only deserved a draw at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League yesterday, but were denied one by a goal that should have been disallowed.

Before Tomer Hemed scored it in the 51st minute, home captain Bruno appeared to impede Chancel Mbemba in the build-up.

“The goal, for me, was a foul, it’s a blocking movement,” the Spaniard said.

“He’s (Bruno) pushing and blocking. And it’s so clear, but you cannot change the decision.”

“I feel like we did enough to get a point at least,” Benitez added. “They had some chances, we had some chances.

“We are still without too much experience in the Premier League. We have to manage these situations a bit better.” — Reuters

