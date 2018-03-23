Being world champion does not guarantee gold at Commonwealth Games, says Jun Hoong

National elite diving athlete Cheong Jun Hoong speaks to reporters at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil March 23, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — National elite diving athlete Cheong Jun Hoong does not want to remain basking in the glory of her world title when she competes at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next month.

The 2017 national sportswoman said the title she won in the women’s 10m platform event at the World Aquatics Championship last year in Budapest, Hungary did not give her any advantage in the new competition.

Jun Hoong said she looked at every competition as a new beginning, and considered herself on the same level with other divers so as not to put too much pressure on herself.

“I will not talk about the targets, and don’t think I should or must win, because I do not want to put too much pressure on myself. Of course, all athletes hope to contribute something to the country, and what I can say is that I will try to give my best.

“Being world champion is an old story now. Once I’ve been crowned world champion, it does not mean that I will be a world champion for the rest of the competitions, because every competition is a new beginning,” she said when met by reporters during Chef de Mission Huang Yin How’s visit to the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil here today.

At the same time, the 27-year-old who will compete in the 10m platform and 10m rhythmic platform events at the Commonwealth Games hopes she will return to her best before departing for the Gold Coast.

The diving queen from Perak has reportedly been struggling with a back injury since the World Championships in July last year.

For the record, Jun Hoong has not won any medal in three previous Commonwealth Games she has participated in, since 2004. — Bernama