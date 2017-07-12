Bayern’s Costa undergoes medical at Juventus

BERLIN, July 12 — Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his expected move, the Italian champions said today.
“Douglas Costa is currently undergoing a routine medical ahead of a proposed transfer from Bayern Munich,” Juventus said on their website.
The Brazil international, capped 21 times, will join Juventus on a loan for a fee of €6 million (RM29.5 million), according to Italian media.
The contract should also envisage the option to make the move of the 26-year-old permanent for €40 million.
Costa spent five years at Ukrainian top-tier club Shakhtar Donetsk before joining the Bundesliga champions in 2015, making 23 league appearances last season and scoring four goals. — Reuters