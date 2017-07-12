Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bayern’s Costa undergoes medical at Juventus

Wednesday July 12, 2017
05:08 PM GMT+8

The Brazil international will join Juventus on a loan for a fee of €6 million, according to media. — Reuters picThe Brazil international will join Juventus on a loan for a fee of €6 million, according to media. — Reuters picBERLIN, July 12 — Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his expected move, the Italian champions said today.

“Douglas Costa is currently undergoing a routine medical ahead of a proposed transfer from Bayern Munich,” Juventus said on their website.

The Brazil international, capped 21 times, will join Juventus on a loan for a fee of €6 million (RM29.5 million), according to Italian media.

The contract should also envisage the option to make the move of the 26-year-old permanent for €40 million.

Costa spent five years at Ukrainian top-tier club Shakhtar Donetsk before joining the Bundesliga champions in 2015, making 23 league appearances last season and scoring four goals. — Reuters

