Bayern title celebrations delayed as Schalke beat Freiburg

Schalke's Leon Goretzka celebrates after the match against Wolfsburg. Schalke 04 beat 10-man Freiburg 2-0 today. ― Reuters picBERLIN, March 31 — Schalke 04 beat 10-man Freiburg 2-0 today to delay Bayern Munich’s title celebrations by at least another week and tighten their grip on second place with six games left of the season.

Daniel Caligiuri’s controversial 63rd-minute penalty put the hosts ahead and Guido Burgstaller slotted in their second goal 10 minutes later as Schalke earned their sixth win in a row.

Minutes earlier Freiburg’s Nils Petersen was sent off after a second booking and coach Christian Streich got his marching orders — and a seat in the stands — for dissent.

Schalke are now 14 points behind leaders Bayern, who are on 66 and take on third-placed Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday. But even a win would not be enough for them to secure their sixth straight league title this weekend.

RB Leipzig worked their way back into Champions League contention with a nervous 3-2 victory at Hanover 96 that lifted them to 46 points and fourth place, a point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who managed only a goalless draw against Augsburg.

The top four teams qualify automatically for the Champions League group stage next season. — Reuters