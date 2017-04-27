Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Bayern snap up Coman on permanent deal

Thursday April 27, 2017
10:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World CupFifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World Cup

Hadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editorHadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editor

Nigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election lossNigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election loss

Suhakam: Corporal punishment must stopSuhakam: Corporal punishment must stop

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bayern's Kingsley Coman (right) and Augsburg's Georg Teigl in an aerial duel during German Cup match action in Munich October 26, 2016. — Reuters picBayern's Kingsley Coman (right) and Augsburg's Georg Teigl in an aerial duel during German Cup match action in Munich October 26, 2016. — Reuters picBERLIN, April 27 — Bayern Munich have signed promising France winger Kingsley Coman from Juventus for €21 million (US$23 million, RM99,8 million), the German champions and media reports said today.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at Bayern since 2015 and they have now triggered an option to buy and given him a three-year contract.

“Kingsley Coman is an important building block for the future of our team, therefore we have decided to take the option,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

“Kingsley is a promising player with a lot of potential. We are convinced that he will be able to further help us in the next few years.”

Bayern did not disclose the transfer fee but German media said it was about €21 million.

Coman, along with Brazil winger Douglas Costa, was recruited to boost Bayern’s options on the flanks as back-up for Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben, who are both out of contract next year.

So far Coman, who has made 11 appearances for France, has failed to win a regular first-team place and scored two goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Bayern will be confirmed German league champions on Saturday for a fifth year running if they win at Wolfsburg and second-placed RB Leipzig fail to beat Ingolstadt at home. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline