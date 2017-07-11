Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bayern sign Rodriguez on loan deal from Real

Tuesday July 11, 2017
08:51 PM GMT+8

Colombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his goal against Bolivia at the Roberto Melendez Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia March 23, 2017. — Reuters picColombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his goal against Bolivia at the Roberto Melendez Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia March 23, 2017. — Reuters picMUNICH, July 11 — Colombian international James Rodriguez has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan from Real Madrid, the Bundesliga club announced today.

The two clubs have agreed on a two-year deal until June 30, 2019, with the option for Bayern to buy the 25-year-old midfielder who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with six goals.

“We’re delighted we’ve been able to complete this transfer,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Signing James Rodriguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid.

“James is a very versatile player. He’s a goalscorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and on top of that he’s great from set-pieces. There’s no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team.” — AFP

