Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Sports

Bayern sign Coman from Juventus on permanent deal

Friday April 28, 2017
05:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Human rights group: Detainees found in ‘secret closet’ in PhilippinesHuman rights group: Detainees found in ‘secret closet’ in Philippines

The Edit: Nasa’s Cassini flies inside Saturn’s rings and beams back imagesThe Edit: Nasa’s Cassini flies inside Saturn’s rings and beams back images

The Edit: The Thai folk music that is striking a global chordThe Edit: The Thai folk music that is striking a global chord

The Edit: We can now pull the DNA of ancient humans out of cave dirtThe Edit: We can now pull the DNA of ancient humans out of cave dirt

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric in action during their German Bundesliga match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Germany, April 4, 2017. — Reuters picBayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric in action during their German Bundesliga match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Germany, April 4, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 28 — Bayern Munich have activated a clause to make winger Kingsley Coman’s transfer from Juventus permanent at the end of the season, the German club said in a statement.

The 20-year-old France international, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal in 2015, will sign a contract until 2020.

“He is a player with huge potential,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “We’re convinced that he will be of great help to us in the coming years.

“He is a very young player who already plays regularly for the French national team and who has gathered experience at the European Championship.”

Coman, a former Paris St Germain player, has scored eight goals in 58 games for Bayern. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline