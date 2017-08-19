Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Bayern newcomers Suele, Tolisso score in season opening win

Saturday August 19, 2017
09:54 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Is Taylor Swift about to drop a new album?The Edit: Is Taylor Swift about to drop a new album?

The Edit: US judge rejects Polanski victim’s bid to close caseThe Edit: US judge rejects Polanski victim’s bid to close case

Wanita Amanah warns of the perils of child marriageWanita Amanah warns of the perils of child marriage

The Edit: ‘Kau Takdirku’ lands in cinemas at lastThe Edit: ‘Kau Takdirku’ lands in cinemas at last

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the third goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the opening Bundesliga match in Munich August 18, 2017 — Reuters picBayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the third goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the opening Bundesliga match in Munich August 18, 2017 — Reuters picMUNICH, Aug 19 — Champions Bayern Munich eased past Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in the Bundesliga season opener yesterday to lay down a marker as they eye a record-extending sixth straight German league title.

Newcomers Niklas Suele and Corentin Tolisso put the Bavarians ahead before Robert Lewandowski added a third with a penalty, following the official use of the video assistant referee for the first time in the Bundesliga.

Bayern were missing close to half a dozen key players to injury including Manuel Neuer, Thiago Alcantara and Jerome Boateng, but it never showed as they rode roughshod over Leverkusen for more than an hour.

Admir Mehmedi pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 65th minute, who missed a handful of good chances to score again late in the game.

Last season's runners-up RB Leipzig are in action at Schalke 04 today while Borussia Dortmund, who finished third, travel to VfL Wolfsburg. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline