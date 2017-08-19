Bayern newcomers Suele, Tolisso score in season opening win

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the third goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the opening Bundesliga match in Munich August 18, 2017 — Reuters picMUNICH, Aug 19 — Champions Bayern Munich eased past Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in the Bundesliga season opener yesterday to lay down a marker as they eye a record-extending sixth straight German league title.

Newcomers Niklas Suele and Corentin Tolisso put the Bavarians ahead before Robert Lewandowski added a third with a penalty, following the official use of the video assistant referee for the first time in the Bundesliga.

Bayern were missing close to half a dozen key players to injury including Manuel Neuer, Thiago Alcantara and Jerome Boateng, but it never showed as they rode roughshod over Leverkusen for more than an hour.

Admir Mehmedi pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 65th minute, who missed a handful of good chances to score again late in the game.

Last season's runners-up RB Leipzig are in action at Schalke 04 today while Borussia Dortmund, who finished third, travel to VfL Wolfsburg. — Reuters