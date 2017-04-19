Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 11:33 am GMT+8

Bayern keeper Neuer breaks foot, season in doubt

Wednesday April 19, 2017
11:08 AM GMT+8

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was injured in extra time. — Reuters fileBayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was injured in extra time. — Reuters fileMADRID, April 19 — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer may be sidelined for the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot during the 4-2 loss at Real Madrid in today’s Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The 31-year-old was injured in extra time during the buildup to Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal as Bayern lost 6-3 on aggregate.

“Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot in the 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid according to an initial diagnosis,” the club said on their website (fcbayern.com).

“Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment.”

Bayern have a maximum of seven matches remaining this season provided they beat rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-final. — Reuters

