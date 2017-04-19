Last updated -- GMT+8

Bayern file Uefa complaint over Madrid police ‘attack’

Wednesday April 19, 2017
Fans clash with police during the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich game at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid April 19, 2017. — Reuters picFans clash with police during the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich game at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid April 19, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, April 19 — Bayern Munich accused Spanish police of “violent attacks” on their supporters during the Champions League defeat at Real Madrid and filed a complaint with Uefa today.

The German club said police action yesterday during half time at the Santiago Bernabeu was “completely misplaced and excessive” and have requested an explanation from Spanish authorities.

Eye-witnesses said that riot police stormed the visitors’ section of the ground to remove a banner, which led to Bayern fans attacking officers, who replied in kind.

About 4,500 Bayern fans travelled to watch the Germans bow out 6-3 on aggregate, after going down on the night 4-2 in extra time in the quarter-final second leg. — AFP

