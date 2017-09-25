Bayern add retired goalkeeper Starke to Champions League squad

Bayern Munich added retired goalkeeper Tom Starke to the team after Manuel Neuer (pic) is out with long-term injury. — Reuters picBERLIN, Sept 25 — Bayern Munich have reacted to Manuel Neuer’s long-term injury by naming retired goalkeeper Tom Starke, now a coach in their academy, in their Champions League squad.

Bayern face Paris Saint-Germain away on Wednesday in a key match in a Group B which also contains Celtic and Anderlecht.

Starke, 36, has been Bayern’s goalkeeping co-ordinator in their academy since the start of the season having retired in May.

Neuer is out until January after fracturing his foot, so Sven Ulreich is now Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper with academy product Christian Fruechtl, 17, acting as his back up.

“Starke is our number three goalkeeper,” confirmed Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“Tom is keeping himself fit as an alternative to Ulreich and Fruechtl.

“We don’t expect a goalkeeper to get injured, but we want to be prepared for everything and the transfer market is now closed until the winter break.”

Unlike the outfield positions, clubs can change their goalkeepers during the group stage and Bayern can bring back Neuer in the new year if they qualify for the last 16.

Bayern, currently third in the German Bundesliga after throwing away a two-goal lead in Friday’s 2-2 draw at home to Wolfsburg, also welcome back left-back David Alaba and attacking midfielder Thiago Alcantara to their squad for Paris.

The pair trained today after recovering from injuries.

Alaba has been out since September 5 after injuring his left ankle while on international duty with Austria, while Thiago picked up a groin injury against Wolfsburg. — AFP