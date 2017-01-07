Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Barrales completes list of JFT import players

Saturday January 7, 2017
04:54 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Super League defending champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are set to complete their quota of four imported players when sign up their fourth player from Argentina for the 2017 Malaysian League.

Bernama understands the player concerned is former Turkish club Sivasspor’s striker, Jeronimo Barrales.

In his latest entry in the Johor Southern Tigers JDT Facebook, team manager and chief coach Mario Gomez said the striker, dubbed the “Apache Assassin”, would replace Juan Martin Lucero, also from Argentina, who was sold to the Mexican club, Tijuana.

The Southern Tigers, prior to this, had released his compatriot Jorge Pereyra Diaz after the Golden Boots Winner (most prolific striker) in the 2016 Super League was reported to have demanded a higher pay.

JTD have been strengthened with the presence of two imported players from Argentina, Gonzalo Cabrerra and PKNS FC former striker,Gabriel Miguel Guerra who would play for JDT 11.

Their Singapore international Hariss Harun is reported will be loaned to a Portugal or Japanese club for a year next season and his place would be filled by Argentinian import, Brian Ferreira who holds Iraqi citizenship.

The Southern Tigers squad also have another imported player, namely, defender Marcos Antinio of Brazil. ― Bernama

