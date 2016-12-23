Barcelona to face Athletic Bilbao again in Copa del Rey

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (left) tries to shoot past Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz during their Spanish Super Cup first leg match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao in this file picture taken on August 14, 2015. Barca and Bilbao will meet again in the last 16 of Copa de Rey. ― Reuters picMADRID, Dec 23 — Holders Barcelona will face familiar opponents in the shape of Athletic Bilbao in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey after today’s draw paired the sides together.

Barca will go to San Mames for the first leg in the first week in January before hosting the Basque side in the return at the Camp Nou a week later.

Barcelona have beaten Athletic in three Copa del Rey finals in the last eight seasons and also emerged victorious when the sides clashed in the quarter-finals last season.

Luis Enrique’s side won the trophy by beating Sevilla 2-0 after extra time in the final in Madrid.

Sevilla have been drawn against Real Madrid, with the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a repeat of the Uefa Supercup at the start of this season.

Madrid won 3-2 after extra time in the Norwegian city of Trondheim in August thanks to a late goal by Dani Carvajal.

They will go to Seville for the return leg days before the sides meet in La Liga at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, January 15.

Atletico Madrid will meet Las Palmas, while Villarreal, currently fourth in La Liga, have been drawn against Real Sociedad.

One second-tier team is guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals after Alcorcon and Cordoba were drawn together.

Madrid club Alcorcon reached the last 16 by beating top-flight Espanyol on penalties while Cordoba eliminated Malaga.

Last 16 draw

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid

Alcorcon v Cordoba

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Sociedad v Villarreal

Deportivo la Coruna v Alaves

Valencia v Celta Vigo

Osasuna v Eibar

First legs scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 4; second legs on January 11. — AFP