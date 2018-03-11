Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Barcelona agree option to buy Brazilian star Arthur

Sunday March 11, 2018
10:37 PM GMT+8

Barcelona have reached agreement with Brazilian club Gremio to sign Arthur. — Reuters file picBarcelona have reached agreement with Brazilian club Gremio to sign Arthur. — Reuters file picBARCELONA, March 11 — Barcelona have reached agreement with Brazilian club Gremio to sign Arthur, a 21-year old midfielder.

The Spanish club said in a statement today that they can activate an option to sign Arthur in July by paying a basic €30 million (approx. RM144 million) plus 9mn in add ons.

Earlier Spanish media reports had suggested Arthur would join next winter, after the South American campaign. The deal follows a sustained courtship

Arthur helped propel Gremio to the final of the Copa Libertadores last year and was impressive as they beat Lanus of Argentina, 3-1, on aggregate in the final.

He did not finish the second leg, limping off in the second half with a torn ankle ligament. The injury meant Arthur missed the Club World Cup in December.

He will join compatriots Coutinho and Paulinho in the Barcelona midfield. — AFP

