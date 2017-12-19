Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Barca’s Rafinha back after eight-month layoff due to knee injury

BARCELONA, Dec 19 ― Barcelona midfielder Rafinha was given the all clear to return to action yesterday after eight months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Brazilian international hasn't featured since limping off early in April's 4-1 win at Granada with a meniscus problem.

The Brazilian international hasn't featured since limping off early in April's 4-1 win at Granada with a meniscus problem.

“FC Barcelona player Rafinha was medically cleared by doctors on Monday,” the club said in a statement.

“After an arthroscopic procedure to fix the injury to his internal meniscus, the Brazilian midfielder has been working hard in order to be able to return to action.”

Rafinha is expected to have to wait until the new year to make his return, though, with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde insisting he doesn't want to take any risks for this weekend's El Clasico away to Real Madrid. ― AFP

