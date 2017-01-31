Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 11:59 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Barca will not hold back at Atletico Madrid

Tuesday January 31, 2017
11:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Experts: Saudi spared ban because of status as US alliesExperts: Saudi spared ban because of status as US allies

Petrol and diesel prices to increase by midnight tonightPetrol and diesel prices to increase by midnight tonight

The Edit: Ben Affleck steps down from directing solo ‘Batman’ movieThe Edit: Ben Affleck steps down from directing solo ‘Batman’ movie

The Edit: ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’, the man behind the billionaireThe Edit: ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’, the man behind the billionaire

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique will visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final tomorrow. — Reuters picBarcelona coach Luis Enrique will visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final tomorrow. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Jan 31 ― Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final tomorrow.

“I expect a very complicated tie,” he told a news conference today. “They have always caused us problems. We have very clear what our aim is. We want to win our first game.”

He expected the usual battle of wits with his Atletico counterpart Diego Simeone.

“I don't think Simeone or I will change our style,” he said. “They are a difficult rival for us just as we are for them.”

Barca are still without injured midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets who are also set to miss next week's return leg.

“Throughout the season, you have to overcome the absence of important players,” Luis Enrique said. “I'm going to make rotations in the games that I can.” ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline