Barca tie down Sergi Roberto to new contract

BARCELONA, Jan 19 — Sergi Roberto has signed a three-year contract extension with Barcelona, tying him to the leaders of La Liga until 2022, the club announced today.
Barcelona said the deal included a €500 million (RM2.4 billion) buyout clause for the 25-year-old, whose existing deal was due to expire in 2019.
Spanish press reports said that deal had included a buyout clause worth just €30 million, a figure that made them vulnerable to approaches from rival clubs.
The announcement comes just a day after Barcelona revealed that Gerard Pique had extended his contract by three years to 2022. — AFP