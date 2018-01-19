Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Barca tie down Sergi Roberto to new contract

Friday January 19, 2018
07:21 PM GMT+8

Tools

Juventus' Paulo Dybala in Champions League quarterfinal action with Barcelona's Sergi Roberto in Turin April 11, 2017. — Reuters picJuventus' Paulo Dybala in Champions League quarterfinal action with Barcelona's Sergi Roberto in Turin April 11, 2017. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Jan 19 — Sergi Roberto has signed a three-year contract extension with Barcelona, tying him to the leaders of La Liga until 2022, the club announced today.

Barcelona said the deal included a €500 million (RM2.4 billion) buyout clause for the 25-year-old, whose existing deal was due to expire in 2019.

Spanish press reports said that deal had included a buyout clause worth just €30 million, a figure that made them vulnerable to approaches from rival clubs.

The announcement comes just a day after Barcelona revealed that Gerard Pique had extended his contract by three years to 2022. — AFP

