Barca in last-gasp bid to have Neymar back for Clasico

Saturday April 22, 2017
10:26 AM GMT+8

Neymar is set to miss the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu after being shown the first red card of his Barcelona career. — Reuters picNeymar is set to miss the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu after being shown the first red card of his Barcelona career. — Reuters picMADRID, April 22 ― Barcelona made a last-gasp bid to have star striker Neymar back for tomorrow's critical Clasico clash with an appeal to a Spanish sports court against his three-game ban.

As it stands the 25-year-old is set to miss the blockbuster showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu after being shown the first red card of his Barcelona career for two bookable offences in a 2-0 defeat at Malaga earlier this month that badly dented their hopes of retaining the Spanish title.

“With the Appeal Committee (Spanish federation) dismissing FC Barcelona's appeal for the three-match suspension of Neymar Jr, the club will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (in Spain),” Barcelona said in a statement.

Neymar has already missed Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad and will also miss Wednesday's game against Osasuna if the Spanish court (TAD) turns down the appeal. ― AFP

