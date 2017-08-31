Barca give Suarez all clear for crucial qualifiers

Barcelona‘s Luis Suarez was originally expected to be sidelined for a month. — Reuters picMADRID, Aug 31 — Luis Suarez could face Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in a crucial World Cup qualifier between Uruguay and Argentina today (2300GMT) after Barca’s medical team cleared the striker to return from a knee injury.

“The Barca striker has successfully completed the process of recovering his right knee injury under the supervision and coordination of the medical services of the club and the Uruguayan Football Association,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Suarez was originally expected to be sidelined for a month when he injured his right knee cap as Barca were soundly beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup just two weeks ago.

Uruguay host Argentina in Montevideo with both sides still fighting to secure their place in Russia next year.

Only the top four in the 10-team South American round robin qualify directly with fifth place earning a two-legged playoff against the winners of the Oceania region.

Uruguay sit third, just one point ahead of Argentina in fifth, and also travel to Paraguay on Tuesday.

Five-time world champions Brazil are the only South American side to have so far guaranteed their place in next year’s showpiece. — AFP