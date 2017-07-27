BAM to wait for medical report before deciding on Jin Wei’s fate

File picture of Goh Jin Wei after a match against Carolina Marin in Kunshan, May 18, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will wait for a full medical report on the status of injury to leading women shuttler Goh Jin Wei before deciding on her participation in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games next month.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the BAM are ready to name a replacement for the 17 year-old shuttler who had suffered an injury in her left leg during the Asian Junior Badminton Championships in Jakarta on Monday.

The 2015 World Junior champion is expected to know the status of her injury after undergoing a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the National Sports Institute (ISN), tomorrow.

“The injury to Jin Wei was unexpected...as organisers we need to put up a formidable squad. If Jin Wei can play it will be good and I want her to focus only on the SEA Games. But if she cannot participate, we have to look for a replacement.

“The Asean Schools Games in Singapore and Asian Junior Badminton Championships in Jakarta were two important tournaments and that was why we agreed to release Jin Wei when requested by the Education Ministry,” he said.

The BAM had earlier listed Jin Wei, Soniah Cheah (women’s singles), Ho Yen Mei and Lee Ying Ying in the SEA Games squad.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said men’s singles player R. Satheeswaran had decided to quit the BAM to continue his studies. — Bernama