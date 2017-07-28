BAM to hold motivation camp to fire up the players

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will hold a motivation camp to fire up the players for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) next month.

Team manager Mat Rashid Jahlil said the motivation camp from August 11 to 13 in Genting Highlands, will be attended by several national sports icons, to give moral support to the national squad comprising young players.

“The BAM has lined-up an advanced programme to ensure that we achieve the target. This is on top of the final gathering of athletes organised by the National Sports Council (NSC),” he told reporters at the Malaysian Badminton Academy, here today.

Mat Rashid, who sees Indonesia as a bigger threat than Thailand, urged Malaysians to come out and support the national badminton team in KL2017.

“The support of Malaysians is much needed as it is an added bonus to the national players who are mostly young. With the strong support of Malaysians, they can beat anyone on the court,” he added. — Bernama