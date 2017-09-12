BAM to decide fate of V Shem-Wee Kiong on Monday

National doubles pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in action in Rio de Janeiro 14 August, 2016. BAM will decide their fates on Monday. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The fate of Rio Olympics silver medal winning men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong will be decided by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Coaching & Training (C&T) Committee on Monday.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria stressed that a decision would be made after studying a report submitted by BAM Technical Director Morten Frost Hansen, National men’s doubles coach Cheah Soon Kit and analysing the performance of the pair who are currently ranked 7th in the world.

The performance of the pair who were once the world number one, had dropped drastically, after winning the silver medal in the Rio Olympics last year.

“Morten Frost and Cheah Soon Kit were given the responsibility to meet and identify the problems faced by the duo (V Shem-Wee Kiong) and their findings and report will be tabled during the C&T meeting on Monday. We will make a careful assessment of the report before making a decision,” he told reporters here today.

The performance of the duo has since not been up to the mark, especially at major competitions, including the recent World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland last month where they were out in the second round. — Bernama