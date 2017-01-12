BAM introduce incentive scheme for players

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has for the first time introduced an incentive scheme to reward players who finish among the top three in the world ranking.

BAM deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the idea was never announced but a similar incentive was given to Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Since the men’s doubles pair comprising Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong are also on top of the world ranking, BAM felt they too should receive the incentive.

Mohamad Norza said the incentive was not limited to money but can be in the form of an upgraded flight ticket like what Chong Wei has been enjoying.

“Currently V Shem-Wee Kiong are in the top three bracket in the world ranking list and I am confident the women’s doubles pair and the mixed doubles pair who are in the top 10 list will emulate the ranking of Chong Wei and the men’s doubles pair.

“The main idea for introducing the incentive scheme is to encourage more players to reach the optimum level,” he said after chairing a BAM coaching committee meeting at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara, here today.

Mohamad Norza said the criteria for incentives would be submitted to the BAM treasurer Datuk Lim Teong Kiat for further action.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said BAM had absorbed six new faces into the Podium Programme that is being handled by the National Sports Institute (ISN).

The six players are Iskandar Zulkarnain (men’s singles), Goh Jin Wei (women’s singles), Teo Ee Yi/Ong Yew Sin (men’s doubles), Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing (mixed doubles).

He said for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, the BAM had identified 18 players but the final list of nine players would be determined in June. — Bernama