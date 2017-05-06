BAM GM Lawrence Chew tenders resignation, says Norza

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) general manager Lawrence Chew has tendered his resignation after serving the association for 16 months.

Newly elected BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria when confirming Chew’s resignation said Chew had handed his resignation letter yesterday and that the BAM would advertise the position in order to find his replacement.

“Lawrence Chew has received a better offer from another organisation. Further details about the post of the general manager will be handled by BAM honorary secretary Datuk Ng Chin Chai,” he told Bernama, when contacted here today.

Lawrence Chew was appointed as the BAM general manager on Jan 19, as a replacement for the previous manager Kenny Goh who joined the Badminton Asia Confederation (BAC) as the Chief Operating Officer.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Chew said he had have spent 16 months with the BAM and would be leaving Malaysia again to seek a position in another Asian country.

After leaving Malaysia for almost 30 years, Lawrence Chew who was based in Switzerland as the Badminton Association of Switzerland’s director said he came back to learn about the Asian culture of badminton.

“It is a mutual understanding that we quit in good terms. I could only thank BAM for the opportunity. My experience in Malaysia has been valuable to my learning of the Asian culture. It might have been a short stay in Malaysia but it has been a fruitful one,” he told Bernama.

“‘I came back to Malaysia to learn about the Asian culture after leaving Malaysia for almost 30 years. During my stint in Malaysia, I felt that I managed to bring positive features to BAM in areas concerning events, tournament structure, branding and coach education,” he said. — Bernama