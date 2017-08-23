BAM chief urges fans to give Chong Wei space after shock loss

Mohamad Norza said that BAM would respect whatever decision the 34-year-old badminton star and three-time Olympics silver medallist took regading his future plans. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Badminton Association of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria wants fans to give Datuk Lee Chong Wei some space following his first round defeat at the World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday.

“We all know Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei is a legend and has contributed a lot to the country. We appeal to fans not to start speculating whether he will retire or not.

“Give him some space, when he comes back we will discuss his future plans. Do not pressure him,” he told reporters after witnessing the Malaysian shuttlers qualifying for the women’s team final of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at Arena Axiata here today.

He added that he had received many messages from friends and fans stating their support for Chong Wei for contributing so much to the country.

“I myself spoke to Chong Wei yesterday and we at BAM and fans are obviously saddened by this turn of events. He was also sad and down.

“But I calmed him down and said these things happen and that he had tried his best,” he said.

Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat at the hands of unheralded Frenchman Brice Leverdez at the

Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

Chong Wei went down in 19-21, 24-22, 17-21 in the 75- minute match.

The defeated ended Chong Wei’s hopes of winning the title for the first time after having emerged as the runner-up three times, in 2011, 2013 and 2015. — Bernama