BAM axes four senior players from three tournaments for failing fitness tests

Friday April 28, 2017
10:54 PM GMT+8

File picture shows Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria greeting Tan Sri Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid (right) at a press conference at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, April 20, 2017. — Bernama picFile picture shows Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria greeting Tan Sri Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid (right) at a press conference at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, April 20, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Two men’s singles players and two women’s doubles players have been axed from three tournaments after failing fitness tests conducted by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

BAM Coaching and Training Committee (C&T) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the four senior players would be receiving their letters from the BAM soon.

“Results of the fitness tests show low scores which are unacceptable to us. We will be sending letters to inform them that we will implement the decision we made earlier that is not to send them for the next three tournaments until they improve their fitness,” he told reporters after chairing a C&T meeting at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara, here today.

Mohamad Norza declined to reveal the names of the players and said the punishment would implemented until they improve their fitness to the desired level set by BAM. — Bernama

