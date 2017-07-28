Badminton national team vow to do their best in upcoming SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Despite the absence of top national shuttlers in the upcoming 2017 SEA Games (KL2017), the national team are optimistic and will give their best performance.

Malaysia chef de mission, Datuk Marina Chin said every athlete chosen was training hard to do well at the Games.

“For badminton, we have a balanced number of senior and junior players, and we can see that they have a high fighting spirit,” she said while visiting the athletes, here, today.

Three Malaysian Rio Olympics silver medallists, Datuk Lee Chong Wei in the men’s singles and doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong together with Zulfadli Zulkiffli will not be competing in the upcoming SEA Games as the dates clash with the 2017 BWF World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) technical director, Morten Frost Hansen said the injuries on world junior champion 2015, Goh Jin Wei was not serious after two MRI scans.

“She will recover fully by the time the tournament is being held,” he said.

The 17-year-old, who aggravated an ankle injury at the Asian Junior Championships in Jakarta on Monday, is now recovering and is optimistic to be able to play at KL2017. ― Bernama