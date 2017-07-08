Badminton: Favourable draw for men’s, women’s doubles in Sea Games

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — National badminton men’s and women’s doubles received a favourable draw for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, making it an easy passage for the teams to secure medals.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) honorary secretary Datuk Ng Chin Chai said the men’s team would have a good chance of having a gold medal, and at least silver for the women’s team.

“Based on the draw, we will avoid Thailand and face Singapore instead. So, we have a chance of making it to the final in the men’s team. If possible, we want gold.

“As for the women’s, Thailand has three strong single players while for their doubles, they are more or less just like our Malaysian players. On the other hand, Indonesia’s single players are not that strong. We might stand a better chance if we face Indonesia in the semi-finals, compared to Thailand,” he told reporters after the 29th SEA Games balloting ceremony here today.

The draw was also held for water polo, basketball, cricket, equestrian, polo, sepak takraw, table tennis and volley ball.

As for the men’s team, Malaysia, ranked second after Indonesia, will face Laos in the opening meet before facing Singapore in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Indonesia will play Cambodia before going to the semi-finals to face Thailand, which would send their best players who did not join the World Badminton Championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

On the other hand, Malaysia is expected to have easy passage to the semi-finals in the women’s team after they are drawn to face Myanmar. — Bernama