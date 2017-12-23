Baddrol Bakhtiar, Kedah big winners in National Sports Awards

Kedah midfielder Baddrol Bakhtiar (centre) won the Most Valuable Player award at the 2017 National Sports Award ceremony yesterday. ― Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Dec 23 — Kedah midfielder Baddrol Bakhtiar emerged as the winner of the Most Valuable Player in the 2017 National Sports Award at One World Hotel here yesterday.

In total, Baddrol bagged three awards — Most Valuable Player, Top Local Goalscorer in the Super League and Best Midfielder — in a season which saw him power the northerners to FA Cup victory in addition to the Charity Shield.

Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim also from Kedah was named Best Goalkeeper while Kosovo-born Liridon Krisnaqi snagged the Best Import award as well as Most Popular Player.

To add to that, Kedah also won Best Team and Best Supporters awards.

Most Promising Player went to Selangor’s Adam Nor Azlin who will be with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) next season.

Pahang's Matthew Davies took Best Defender award while B. Sathianathan (Felda United) was honoured as Best Coach.

Best Striker award went to PKNP FC’s Shahrel Fikri Fauzi.

Even though glittery club JDT is the top team in the country, shockingly, Mohamad Ghaddar was their only player on the winners’ list, emerging Top Goalscorer among the imports in the Super League having found the back of the net 23 times this season.

The Premier League awards saw Kuala Lumpur's Guilherme de Paula taking the Top Goalscorer award (import) after scoring 27 times this year while Abd Malik Mat Ariff (Kuantan) was Best Local Goalscorer.

National Football Awards 2017 Roll of Honour:

Most valuable player: Baddrol Bakhtiar (Kedah)

Best goalkeeper: Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim (Kedah)

Best defender: Matthew Davies (Pahang)

Best midfielder: Baddrol Bakhtiar (Kedah)

Best striker: Shahrel Fikri Fauzi (PKNP FC)

Best import: Liridon Krasniqi

Most promising player: Adam Nor Azlin (Sel)

Best coach: B. Sathianathan (Felda United)

Top Super League goalscorer (local): Baddrol Bakhtiar (Kedah)

Top Super League goalscorer (import): Mohammed Ghaddar

Top Premier League goalscorer (local): Abdul Malik Mat Ariff (Kuantan FA)

Top Premier League goalscorer (import): Guillherme de Paula (KL)

Most popular player: Liridon Krasniqi (Kedah)

Most friendly player: N. Thanabalan (Felcra FC)

Community award: Sunny Shalesh (Pan-Disability Football Malaysia)

Fairplay award: T-Team

Best supporters: Kedah

Best team: Kedah

Best website: Selangor

Best social media: Kedah

Welcome Award (Anugerah Selamat Datang): UKM FC and Felcra FC