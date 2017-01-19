Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 4:48 pm GMT+8

Bad boy Kyrgios fined, pulls out of doubles

Thursday January 19, 2017
02:47 PM GMT+8

Australia's Nick Kyrgios gestures during a post-match news conference at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 18, 2017. — Reuters picAustralia's Nick Kyrgios gestures during a post-match news conference at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 18, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 19 — Australia's Nick Kyrgios was slapped with US$5,500 (RM24,475) in fines today for swearing and throwing his racquet after his extraordinary defeat at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios, who also pulled out of the men's doubles competition, citing injury, was fined US$3,000 for an audible obscenity and US$2,500 for racquet abuse, organisers said.

The world number 13 committed the offences during the third set of his second-round match against Andreas Seppi, before slumping to a five-set loss which left observers baffled.

Kyrgios, 21, was two sets up before he started to unravel in a casual display which tennis great and TV commentator John McEnroe said gave the sport a “black eye.”

Kyrgios has a history of disciplinary problems and he is only just returning from a ban for “lack of best efforts” during a match in Shanghai.

In 2015, he was given a one-month suspended ban for making lewd comments about Stan Wawrinka's girlfriend while playing the Swiss in Montreal.

Australian Open organisers said Kyrgios withdrew from the doubles competition, in which he was due to partner Britain's Dan Evans, because of an abdominal injury. — AFP

