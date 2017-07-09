Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Bach says IOC faces ‘important’ decisions on 2024, 2028 Games

Sunday July 9, 2017
05:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Real Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumoursReal Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumours

The Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevantThe Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevant

Putin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under TrumpPutin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under Trump

DAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoSDAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoS

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the IOC faced ‘very important decisions’ as the vote on awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously approaches. — Reuters picInternational Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the IOC faced ‘very important decisions’ as the vote on awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously approaches. — Reuters picLAUSANNE, July 9 — Olympic chief Thomas Bach said today the IOC faced “very important decisions” as the vote on awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously loomed in Lausanne.

Paris is battling with Los Angeles for the right to succeed 2020 hosts Tokyo and stage the Games in seven years’ time.

But last month IOC bosses backed a plan to award both Games together, with the recommendation expected to be backed by a vote at their Swiss headquarters on Tuesday.

Bach opened a ground-breaking week for the Olympic movement telling IOC top brass: “We ll have some interesting days in Lausanne. Some very important decisions will be taken. More decisions will be made in Lima.”

The Peruvian capital Lima hosts the 130th IOC Congress on September 13 where the vote to decide the 2024 and likely 2028 hosts will be made.

Both Paris, whose delegation is being led by French President Emmanuel Macron, and Los Angeles will present their bids to the IOC on Tuesday.

Last week the IOC Evaluation Commission report lavished praise on both bidding cities, stating there was “very little to separate” the two bids. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline