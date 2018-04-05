Aznil credits Azroy with inspiring him to go for gold

Malaysia’s Muhammad Aznil Bidin competes in the Men’s Weightlifting 62kg event at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 August 28, 2017. — Bernama picBRISBANE, April 5 — Malaysian weightlifter Muhamad Aznil Bidin has successfully emulated teammate Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar Ahmad’s stellar performance by winning a gold medal of his own in the men’s 62kg event after lifting a total of 288kg at the 2018 Commonwealth Games today.

Muhamad Aznil, 23, acknowledged that Azroy’s success in presenting the country’s first gold medal this morning had motivated him to lift 126kg for snatch and 162 for the clean & jerk.

The Kedah-born athlete not only passed his personal target of getting the silver medal, but also broke his own national record of 279kg made at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur last year.

“Of course, I’m proud and overjoyed because of this success... it has exceeded my personal goal. There is no doubt that Azroy’s success motivated me to do my best.

“Now I have a new target of creating history in the Asian Games, but it is still too early to be announced now,” he said when met at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

Muhamad Aznil, who joined the Podium Programme under the National Sports Institute since January this year, dedicated his success to all Malaysians.

The silver medal went to Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru with a lift-total of 286kg, while the bronze medal was won by Pakistan’s Talha Talib (283kg).

Meanwhile, national weightlifting coach Wang Zhi Quan said he knew Muhamad Aznil was capable of winning a medal based on his training in Hanoi, Vietnam, last month.

He said that during the training session in Hanoi, Muhamad Aznil had shown full commitment when he managed to lift a total of 291kg.

“I was sure he could do better than a bronze medal, and today he proved it. He is a diligent and highly committed athlete,” he added. — Bernama