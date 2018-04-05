Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Aznil bags second gold for Malaysia at Gold Coast 2018

Thursday April 5, 2018
10:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Man arrested for faking bomb threat on Scoot flightMan arrested for faking bomb threat on Scoot flight

Here’s what Ikea had to say about the ‘crispy rendang’ debacleHere’s what Ikea had to say about the ‘crispy rendang’ debacle

Uefa charge Liverpool after objects thrown at City busUefa charge Liverpool after objects thrown at City bus

‘Mosquito’ PPBM’s GE14 bite leaves no mark, says Nazri‘Mosquito’ PPBM’s GE14 bite leaves no mark, says Nazri

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Muhamad Aznil Bidin’s parents celebrate his gold medal for Malaysia at their home in Alor Setar, after he lifted a total of 288kg in the 62kg category at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games April 5, 2018. — Bernama picMuhamad Aznil Bidin’s parents celebrate his gold medal for Malaysia at their home in Alor Setar, after he lifted a total of 288kg in the 62kg category at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games April 5, 2018. — Bernama picBRISBANE, April 5 — Malaysian weightlifter Muhamad Aznil Bidin bagged the second gold medal for Malaysia after lifting a total of 288kg in the 62kg category at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games today.

Muhamad Aznil made 126kg lift in the snatch event, while for the clean & jerk event he lifted 162kg, fending off stiff competition from rivals.

The silver medal went to Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru, with a total lift of 286kg, while the bronze medal went to Talha Talib from Pakistan (283kg). — Bernama

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram