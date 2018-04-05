Aznil bags second gold for Malaysia at Gold Coast 2018

Muhamad Aznil Bidin’s parents celebrate his gold medal for Malaysia at their home in Alor Setar, after he lifted a total of 288kg in the 62kg category at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games April 5, 2018. — Bernama picBRISBANE, April 5 — Malaysian weightlifter Muhamad Aznil Bidin bagged the second gold medal for Malaysia after lifting a total of 288kg in the 62kg category at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games today.

Muhamad Aznil made 126kg lift in the snatch event, while for the clean & jerk event he lifted 162kg, fending off stiff competition from rivals.

The silver medal went to Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru, with a total lift of 286kg, while the bronze medal went to Talha Talib from Pakistan (283kg). — Bernama