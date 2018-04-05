Azizulhasni withdraws from sprint event in Gold Coast

Azizulhasni has withdrawn from the men’s sprint event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to viral infection. — Bernama picBRISBANE, April 5 — National track cycling coach John Beasley confirmed that former world keirin champion, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, has withdrawn from the men’s sprint event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to viral infection he suffered during his campaign at the World Track Championships in the Netherlands last month.

However, Beasley still believed that ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ could spring a surprise if he made it to the final of men’s keirin event tomorrow.

“For tomorrow, I’d love to say that we normally will be doing well but Azizul is sick. He is out from the sprint event. He got second infection with his lung. And here, I just want to get him healthy... and because of that, we cannot let him go for racing too much here.

“In keirin event tomorrow, I’m just hoping that he will have a couple of easy ride and if he made it to the final, we never know what he can do,” he told reporters at the Anna Mearas Velodrome here.

Meanwhile, concluding the Malaysian riders’ performance today, Beasley noted that it was disappointing result, but he was rather satisfied with the men’s team pursuit results.

“We just missed out the Malaysia record but it is really a small margin. And with the girls, we had lot of work to do. And the tandem also have done their personal best and I’m glad they are doing well,” he added.

When asked about the result on the men’s team sprint, Beasley explained that it was due to technical glitch which prompted the Australian team to request for a restart.

Earlier, men’s sprint team comprising Muhammad Fadhil Zonis, Muhammad Khairil Nizam Rasol and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, was ranked fourth for recording 44.760 second, but after the protest by the Australian team, they managed to get a restart and clocked 44.346s to be ranked third. — Bernama