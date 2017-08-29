Azizulhasni, Fatehah win respective events to underline Malaysia’s dominance in track cycling

National cyclist Azizulhasni Awang proudly displays his gold medal from the men's individual sprint of 2017 SEA Games at National Velodrome tonight. — Bernama picNILAI, Aug 29 — The Malaysian track cycling team underlined their dominance in the SEA Games by sweeping 11 of the 13 gold medals offered in the track cycling competition held at the National Velodrome, here.

World keirin champion Mohd Azizulhasni Awang wearing his Rainbow jersey claimed the men’s keirin gold after clocking 10.468s to beat team mate Mohd Shariz Efendi Mohd Shahrin while Md Nur Fathoni of Indonesia took the bronze.

Meanwhile, as expected Fatehah Mustapa claimed her fourth gold medal of the SEA Games in the women’s keirin final by beating team mate Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan while Watinee Luekajorn of Thailand bagged the bronze medal.

With the victory, Fatehah from Terengganu became the first women cyclist ever to claim the most gold medals in the SEA Games with four gold medals. — Bernama