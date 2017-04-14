Azizulhasni fails to make second round of sprint event

File picture shows Mohd Azizulhasni Awang competing in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Azizulhasni Awang failed to make the second round of the men’s individual sprint event at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong today.

Hugo Barrette of Canada won sixth heat which took place at Hong Kong Velodrome Park, said the website of the championships, www.trackworldchamp.hk.

Earlier, the national track champion passed the qualifying round after posting a time of 10.057 seconds to finish in 23rd place.

For the record, Azizulhasni won a silver medal in the sprint event in the World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland in 2009.

In Asia, Azizulhasni is the man to beat having won four gold medals at the Asian Championships in Nara, Japan (2008), Tenggarong, Indonesia (2009), Astana, Kazakhstan (2014) and New Delhi, India (Feb, 2017.

Azizulhasni lived up to his nickname ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ when he blazed the track to win the coveted gold medal in the keirin event yesterday. — Bernama