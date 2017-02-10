Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 10:52 pm GMT+8

Azizulhasni clinches sprint gold at Asian Cycling Championship

File picture shows Azizulhasni Awang celebrating after winning the bronze medal at the men’s track cycling keirin, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Aug 16, 2016. — Reuters picFile picture shows Azizulhasni Awang celebrating after winning the bronze medal at the men’s track cycling keirin, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Aug 16, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysian cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang clinched the gold medal in the men’s elite individual sprint event at the 35th Asian Cycling Championship (ACC) in New Delhi today.

The bronze medallist in keirin at last year’s Rio Olympics won 2-0 after dominating the first and second races, posting times of 10.451 seconds and 10.526s at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome.

He defeated Tomoyuki Kawabata of Japan who posted times of 10.543s and 10.623s respectively.

Mohd Azizulhasni, dubbed ‘The Pocket Rocketman,’ had also won the gold in the same event at the 2008, 2009 and 2014 editions of the ACC. — Bernama

