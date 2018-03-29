Azizul to continue with medal mission at CH2018 despite illness

National track cyclist, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will continue his hunt for medals. — Bernama picDUNGUN, March 29 — National track cyclist, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will continue his hunt for medals despite not having fully recovered from a virus infection.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said to date doctors at the National Sports Institute (ISN) said the keirin champion had only recovered 90 per cent and was still having a cough.

“The cough affects the respiratory system and performance of Azizul as he was involved in the sprint event.

“Nonetheless, he gave his assurance to give his best to win medals,” he told the media after officiating the laying of the foundation stone for the Dungun Velodrome Complex project, here.

Also present at the ceremony were Terengganu Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman, Terengganu State Secretary, Datuk Wan Nawawi Wan Ismail, State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Datuk Zubir Embong and State Youth and Sports and Human Resources Committee chairman, Datuk Rozi Mamat. — Bernama