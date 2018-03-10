Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Australia win 10th Azlan Shah Cup in style

By Loghun Kumaran and John Bunyan

Saturday March 10, 2018
11:16 PM GMT+8

Captain Mark Knowles is all smiles after receiving the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup trophy from the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. — Picture by Farhan NajibCaptain Mark Knowles is all smiles after receiving the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup trophy from the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, March 10 — World champions Australia achieved their own La Decima as they lifted the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for a record 10th time after beating England 2-1 yesterday.

The Kookaburras withstood the pressure from England to seek revenge for their 4-3 defeat in last year’s final.

Both teams reached the final with confidence with Australia unbeaten in the five prelimnary matches, while England were riding high after thrashing Malaysia 7-2 prior to yesterday’s showdown.

The dominant Australia, however, found hard to crack England’s stubborn defence but Blake Govers finally made a the breakthrough in the 38th minute.

Govers’ thundering drag flick went unanswered and a confident Australia made further inroads and went 2-0 up with Lachlan Sharp firing in the rebound from a 53rd-minute penalty corner.

England kept their hopes alive by scoring in the next minute through Sam Ward.

Skipper Mark Knowles led from the front as Australia subdued England.

It was a double delight for Australian skipper Mark Knowles who celebrated his 34th birthday and was also named Man of the Match yesterday.

“I’m extremely happy to win the tournament for the fifth time on my birthday, and its an extra special day because it’s my last Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,” said Knowles.

“I’m going to retire from international hockey after the Commonwealth Games, so today’s win is incredibly meaningful for me.”

