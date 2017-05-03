Australia book berth to Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final

IPOH, May 3 — Defending champions, Australia became the first team to qualify for the final of the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament after defeating Great Britain 2-1 today.

After four matches, Australia are firmly at the top of the table with 10 points from three wins, and a draw, while Great Britain are in the second place after collecting seven points.

In the match today, Great Britain and Australia fought hard to break the deadlock and it was in the 44th minute before the Kookaburras’ scored their first goal via Trent Mitton.

Great Britain kept their hopes alive when they equalised with a beautiful field goal by Mark Gleghorne in the 51st minute.

Nonetheless, the joy was short-lived as Matt Dawson slotted in Australia’s winning goal one minute later.

Earlier, India edged Japan 4-3 in a tightly fought match at Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium here this evening.

Despite losing, the Japanese put a very spirited attempt and almost shocked the world’s sixth rank.

In the action-packed encounter, India went ahead in the sixth minute via Rupinder Pal Singh but Japan replied through Kazuma Murata in the 10th minute.

After battling without any breakthrough for more than 30 minutes, Japan‘s Heita Yoshihara shocked the spectators when he scored the second goal with a solo run from the middle of the pitch in the 43rd minute.

However, India’s hero, Mandeep Singh was unstoppable coming on target with a hattrick in the 45th, 51st and 58th minute while Japan pulled one goal back in the 45th minute via Genki Mitani. — Bernama