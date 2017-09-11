Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Australia announce big pay rise for women football professionals

Monday September 11, 2017
03:49 PM GMT+8

Tools

Football Federation Australia (FFA) chief executive David Gallop (centre) kicks a ball after an announcement in Sydney March 3, 2014. — AFP picFootball Federation Australia (FFA) chief executive David Gallop (centre) kicks a ball after an announcement in Sydney March 3, 2014. — AFP picSYDNEY, Sept 11 — Australia's women professional footballers are expected to double their salaries under a new pay deal with top internationals set to earn up to A$130,000 (RM438,953) a year, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said today.

Under the terms of the new two-year deal worked out with the players' union, the average retainer for a player in the country's nine-team W-League will rise from A$6,909 to A$15,500 for next season, the FFA said.

"This is the start of a new era for professional female footballers in Australia," FFA chief David Gallop said.

"W-League players deserve this pay rise. They have been trailblazers for women's sport in Australia and are about to enter their 10th season."

Australia's national team, the Matildas, won the inaugural Tournament of Nations last month with victories over traditional powers of the women's game, the United States, Japan and Brazil. — Reuters

