Aussie said to replace Zhuliang as diving coach

Zhuliang (centre) has guided Malaysian divers to much success on the world stage since his arrival in 2001.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) has decided to rope in the services of an Australian coach to replace China-born coach, Yang Zhuliang whose contract under the Podium Programme, has not been extended by the National Sports Institute (NSI).

ASUM honorary secretary Mae Chen said assistant coach Zhang Yukun will take charge as national caretaker coach until the arrival of the new coach in January 2018.

“I cannot reveal the details about the new coach as we are still in the midst of discussion,” she told reporters after attending the 2019 Sea Games athletes preparation programme briefing organised by the National Sports Council, here, today.

Chen said ASUM respected the decision made by NSI, adding that she had met the national diving squad who accepted the decision made by NSI with an open heart.

“We cannot deny the contribution made by Zhuliang who brought Malaysian divers into the world stage but as we want to progress further, we want to incorporate sports science into our divers training but he (Zhuliang) was not receptive to the modern technique.”

NSI chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi reportedly said that they decided not to renew Zhuliang’s contract after he failed to adhere order to use sports science method into the national team training.

Zhuliang is a familiar name among the national divers as he guided them to much success on the world stage since his arrival in Malaysia in 2001.

He guided ex-national diver, Bryan Nickson Lomas to win the men’s 10m platform title at the 2004 World Junior Championships in Brazil and took up a job in Australia after helping the national team to emerge as the overall champion at the 2005 Manila Sea Games.

Zhuliang returned to coach the national team in 2008 and brought many glory including helping Pandelela Rinong-Cheong Jun Hoong to win the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics Games.

Jun Hoong won the gold medal at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in July. — Bernama